SNOW: 2-10″ in the lower elevations. 10-25″ in the mountains.

TEMPERATURES: Falling into the 10s and 0s. Thursday morning lows will be as cold as -10 to -20.

WIND: Northwest winds on Tuesday up to 20mph, blowing and drifting snow around.

TRAVEL: Becoming very slippery and hazardous with plowing necessary.

A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY have been issued for parts of Montana. A prolonged snow event will develop after midnight tonight and continue for the next few days. Because the snow will fall in parts of the state through Thursday, accumulation will be heavy. Pacific moisture will interact with an arctic front that stalls out right over Big Sky Country. This front will sag into southern Montana by Wednesday morning, where the heaviest snow will be concentrated. However, the front will drift back northward Wednesday evening into Thursday. Snow will accumulate several more inches then, increasing the storm totals. Temperatures will plummet down into the single digits above and below zero. Be prepared for hazardous travel and leave extra time. Thursday is Groundhog Day, and the cloud cover and snow should keep the groundhog from seeing his shadow. This would mean an early spring, IF the groundhog had any forecasting acumen. Some snow will linger into the weekend, as more waves of low pressure move in from the Pacific.

Stay tuned this week to the forecast on our news at 5, 6, and 10pm, as well as online at KTVH.com

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist