HELENA – While the snow is not falling heavily right now, the plows throughout Lewis and Clark County are still working their routes.

Once the roads are cleared it’s time to begin hauling snow away. But where does all the snow go?



Well, the City of Helena hauls their snow to a field behind Capital High School while the county dumps theirs at the Public Works Office.

But when temperatures start to rise and the snow melts, the public works department is left with another task.

“We have three street sweepers that we use to sweep the sand up with in the spring,” explained Doug Erickson, equipment operator for the Lewis and Clark County Road Department. “Then we take that sand and we mix that in with our sand for next year, so we recycle that.”

The sand isn’t the only material the crew recycles throughout the year.

“Then when we chip seal roads, we sweep the chips up and we’ll mix the chips in with the sand,” Erickson explained.

When workers aren’t clearing the roads during snowfall, drivers like Doug spend time on their routes dumping sand on icy corners and throwing snow onto the side of the road.

Come spring, Doug said, “The work never stops.”

Then when summer rolls around, work begins on maintaining the more than 900 miles of roads in Lewis and Clark County.

“Maintaining all the gravel roads, might do some paving and road widening,” said Erickson. “Possibly even a little road construction.”