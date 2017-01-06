The Montana Department of Transportation reports that recently several of their snow plows have been struck by other motorists.

Steve Felix drove snow plows for 16 years before taking over as Maintenance Chief for the Montana Department of Transportation. He says that so far this winter, several plows have been struck by drivers following plows too closely.

“With these colder conditions, visibility at times is kind of challenging,” Felix said. “You can encounter a snow plow, especially on the interstate, on either side of the road or in either lane and a lot of times visibility is not good behind those machines so please don’t drive into those snow clouds. If you can’t see back off, give yourself plenty of room to stop if there is something in front of you.”

In recent years MDT has been using “Tow Plows”, which allow them to plow up to 24 feet at a time, making snow removal more efficient. However, this comes with a drawback as the machines need more room to operate, and drivers need to be extra cautious around these larger plows.

“Visibility in the plows is not great to begin with,” Felix said. “And in adverse weather conditions when they are fighting the same visibility issues that you’re seeing, they’re just trying to make the road safe. Give them plenty of room, they will pull off as soon as they can to let traffic pass. But they do have to get their work done and they’re just trying to make the road safer for travelers.”

Felix adds that despite sub-zero temperatures, their operation is running smoothly but they aren’t able to use “de-icer” when it’s below 15 degrees and instead use more sand to prevent slippage.

Reporter: Don Fisher