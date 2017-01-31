HELENA – Coughs, flu, falls on the ice: there are no shortages of ailments sending people to the doctor’s office this time of year.

St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena is officially opening its newly expanded Urgent Care location at the hospital starting tomorrow, Feb. 1.

The addition is an extension of the current Urgent Care, which patients use the East entrance to access.

Starting Wednesday, a new entrance will be available on the North side of the hospital, which takes them directly into the new waiting room.

There will also be a new triage room for the most serious cases, to help better facilitate care for those who come to Urgent Care, but need transfer to the Emergency Room.

“We’ve added, with the triage room, we’ve also added two exam rooms. In recent months we’ve gone from one and a half providers to two full providers every day,” says Urgent Care Clinic Manager Joan Davis. “So that means patients have less wait time, even at the busiest times and we can get to them quicker, especially the patients that are really sick, we can get to them quicker and get them the care that they need.”

ER, Urgent Care and Ambulance Director Sue Noem said even if patients come to Urgent Care with symptoms that need to be seen in the ER, they will be moved with ease with the new setup.

“If you think of anything that Urgent Care can handle, would be like a doctor’s office. Anything more critical: shortness of breath, numbness, chest pain, difficulty breathing – they need to go to the ER. And that’s the biggest takeaway, you can come here, but we’ll transfer you to the ER because we want you in the right place,” says Noem.

Hospital officials say a significant increase in the number of patients using Urgent Care spurred the need to add additional doctors and exam rooms.