BISMARCK, N.D. -Following President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order advancing the Dakota Access pipeline on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe released a statement saying it violates law and tribal treaties.

The tribe said in the statement his approval of the pipeline project that has been the focus of protesters risks contaminating tribal and American water supplies while disregarding treaty rights.

“President Trump is legally required to honor treaty rights and provide a fair and reasonable pipeline process,” Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said in the statement. “Americans know this pipeline was unfairly rerouted towards our nation and without our consent. The existing pipeline route risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream.”

The tribe states that it’s inevitable that the pipeline will leak and they allege Sunoco, one of the American companies operating DAPL, has a poor record on pipeline safety and spill prevention.

Archambault said Trump’s decision appears to be political payback.

“By granting the easement, Trump is risking our treaty rights and water supply to benefit his wealthy contributors and friends at DAPL. We are not opposed to energy independence. We are opposed to reckless and politically motivated development projects, like DAPL, that ignore our treaty rights and risk our water. Creating a second Flint does not make America great again.”