It was standing room only for the memorial honoring a Flathead Valley man who died last week in an avalanche in Glacier National Park.

Family, friends, and fellow emergency responders all gathered Thursday afternoon to remember the life of Benjamin Parsons a 36-year-old endurance athlete known for his adventurous spirit and kind heart.

The emotional ceremony began with the Lord’s Prayer, followed by a Jewish prayer.

The Flathead High School graduate worked as a firefighter in Whitefish, was a local mentor and an accomplished athlete. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Reporter: Nicole Miller