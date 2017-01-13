The Montana Department of Justice conducted a state wide test of its AMBER Alert System Friday.

Just after 10 Friday mobile phones across the state lit up with the alert message.

The systems wide test was conducted across multiple agencies and platforms.

Today’s test included an email notification and a test of the emergency broadcast system.

The National Weather Service even turned Montana yellow on its weather page. The color yellow signifies a child abduction emergency.

Jennifer Viets, the Program Manager Montana Missing Persons, says tests like the one practiced Friday are necessary to make sure the system operates smoothly in case of a real emergency.

“Time really matters, if we can get an alert out right away and the suspect is still moving with the child, then we have a chance of rescuing them within in that 3 hour window.”

Since Montana’s AMBER Alert Program was established in 2003, there have been 32 amber alerts issued, of those, seven of them were for children from other states or in Canada.

Due to strong public participation, all 47 children were located. Tragically, four were found dead.

The DOJ reports the Montana’s AMBER Alert system successes mostly due to the partnerships among Montana law enforcement, the Montana Broadcasters Association and media, the Montana National Weather Service and several state agencies including the Montana Department of Justice, the Montana Department of Transportation, the Montana Department of Administration and the Montana Lottery, as well as Montana’s citizens.