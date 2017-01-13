The Montana Department of Justice will conduct a statewide test of the Montana AMBER Alert System on Thursday, January 13th, at approximately 10 a.m.

The test includes all forms of notification, such as television and radio stations, along with cell phones.

The MT DOJ said in a press release that people should be aware that Montana’s AMBER Alert system uses two types of cell phone notifications:

The first type of cellular alert is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) which broadcasts a loud tone and sends a short text message. This is the same system used to broadcast Presidential Emergency messages. Every cellular phone in the AMBER Alert area should receive this message if they have not disabled the alert. If citizens do not receive this alert, they should contact their cell phone carrier.

The second type of cellular alert comes from CodeRED and allows more detailed AMBER Alert information to be distributed, including photographs. However, in order to receive these cellular alerts, citizens must download the free CodeRED application available at: https://ecnetwork.com/codered-mobile-alert-app/

Montana’s AMBER Alert system is activated to alert the public when law enforcement believes a child has been abducted under life-threatening circumstances.

“The upcoming test of our AMBER Alert system is key to maintaining this life-saving notification tool for Montana’s missing children,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “We know that the first few hours after an abduction are the most critical for a kidnapped child’s safe return. Citizen tips are vital for Montana’s law enforcement agencies as they work to recover children and arrest kidnapping suspects,” Attorney General Fox added.

Since Montana’s AMBER Alert Program was established in 2003, there have been 32 AMBER Alerts issued; seven of them were for abductions that occurred in other states or in Canada.

Due to strong public participation, all 47 children were located. Tragically, four were found dead.

Two were murdered in cases that started in Idaho and Canada respectively; one child was the victim of an accidental death; and one child was murdered in Montana last year.

In order for an AMBER Alert to be issued, all of the following criteria must be met:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that a child has been abducted or has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The missing child is age 17 years or younger, or has a proven mental or physical disability.

The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer.

The AMBER Alert system is not used to track runaways, missing children or children involved in custody disputes. The program is restricted to child abduction cases that could be life threatening.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the AMBER Alert System began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children.

AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then brutally murdered. Other states and communities soon set up their own AMBER plans as the idea was adopted across the nation.