HELENA – Late last month, the Montana University System notified 750 students that they would no longer receive their previously awarded STEM scholarships due to an accounting error and a shortage in the Montana Lottery revenue.

On Wednesday, a private education group announced it will pay for some of the scholarships this semester.

The help is coming from Reach Higher Montana, a Helena-based group that looks for ways to help Montana students afford higher education.

It will provide $232,000 and fund 301 of the scholarships.

According to Tyler Trevora Deputy Commissioner for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, the Montana Lottery allotted $120,000, for the awards, of their $481,000 funding, the other $358,000 went to the state’s general fund.

Amount needed to fund the scholarships is $1.2 million.

The scholarships are for freshman and sophomore students majoring in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or healthcare fields.

Reach Higher Executive Director Kelly Cresswell says the group’s board saw the need and decided it had enough money to step in and help.

However, she emphasized that it’s a onetime assist and that Reach Higher can’t become a long-term funding source for STEM scholarships.

Cresswell added, “We work every day on trying to help Montana students be able to afford post-secondary education, so this is a group of students who qualified for a scholarship and were counting on those funds to pay their way through school this year. And we just didn’t want to see any of them fall through the cracks because of a loss of funding. “

Reporter: Mike Dennison