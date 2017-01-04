Steve Daines (R-MT) has been appointed to the Senate Agriculture Committee for the 115th U.S. Congress.

The Montana Grain Growers Association says this is exciting news as they enter into work on the next Farm Bill.

“His position on the Senate Ag Committee of course is very important to us, but he has been very effective for us. He has been a very strong advocate for agriculture with his position on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. Since he has been in Congress he has been a very strong advocate for agriculture and this just expands that opportunity for us and for him,” said Lola Raska of the MGGA.

The current Farm Bill will be expiring in 2018 and the new Farm Bill will be drafted and up for review in 2017.