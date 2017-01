JUST IN- A structure fire occurred  just south of Clancy off of I-15.

Responding agencies include firefighters from Montana City and Clancy, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

No word yet on the cause of the fire

Fire was reported just before 1 p.m.

The fire is out, but crews are still on scene doing mop up of hot spots and trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No word yet on whether there have been injuries.