(HELENA) Three middle school students linked to a fire that forced the closure of classrooms at Helena High School have been expelled from the Helena School District.

The district board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to expel each of the 13-year-olds for one calendar year. The decision came after several hours of closed-door hearings, to protect the students’ privacy rights.

Superintendent Jack Copps recommended the expulsions. He argued that the students posed a “very significant risk” to the district and to their classmates.

District leaders say they’re also concerned about what is best for the students themselves. In this case, Copps says they will do best in another kind of educational program – one that Helena Public Schools can’t offer them.

During the expulsion hearings, board members viewed multiple surveillance videos from Helena High on the night of Nov. 7. Board Chair Aidan Myhre said district leaders weren’t happy about placing cameras in middle and high schools, but situations like this show the value of having them there.

The fire caused smoke and water damage in more than ten classrooms. Administrators say it led to more than $2 million in damages.

Two of the expelled students were charged with arson in connection with the fire. All three were charged with burglary.

Repairs have already been completed on five English classrooms and the school theater. Officials hope to have students back in the school’s math wing by the end of January.