John A. Radavich was arrested in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday and is charged with murdering Robert Tester, a graduate of CMR High School in Great Falls and the nephew of U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Radavich, 22 years old, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. at an apartment in Spokane Valley.

The investigation began on September 6, 2016, when deputies responded to a residence located in the 16100 block of South Keeney Road in Southwest Spokane County. Deputies found body of Tester lying in a pool of blood inside the residence.

The medical examiner said Tester died from ‘chop wounds’ to the head and his stomach area and chest.

They also located the victim’s 8-year-old daughter inside and uninjured.

Detectives learned the victim’s daughter witnessed a portion of the brutal murder but could not identify the suspect who was wearing an all black outfit with the majority of his face covered. She attempted to call 911 and other family members but was unable to make contact with anyone. Several hours later, she was able to make contact with a family member who immediately called 911.

Detectives learned that Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend who he allegedly assaulted the day before the murder.

During the last week of 2016, detectives received information from a friend of Radavich. The friend said that Radavich confessed to killing Tester during a phone call he had recorded and provided a copy of the call to detectives.

During the call, the man – identified as Radavich by the friend – said that he killed Tester because Tester was abusing his 17-year-old girlfriend and he had to take care of it by killing Tester.

Detectives also learned that Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old female and she contacted Radavich after she was assaulted by Tester on September 5th.

Radavich was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

We will update you when we get more information.