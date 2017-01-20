MISSOULA -Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found at a Missoula apartment complex on Thursday morning.

Christina D. England, 33, of Missoula was found dead at the Linda Vista Apartment complex on Alex Lane.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says deputies were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. when a resident reported seeing a body behind the complex.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation and will be released pending the completion of an autopsy and toxicology report. Nothing has been ruled out at this point, including foul play.

