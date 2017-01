MISSOULA -Officials are at the scene of a death at Missoula apartment complex.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is being called the suspicious death of a female at the Linda Vista Apartment complex on Alex Lane.

Captain Bill Burt of the Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the call around noon on Thursday.

No other details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the information becomes available.

Reporter: Don Fisher