MISSOULA -Tax season is getting started and thanks to some changes to various deadlines in this year, it may not be a bad idea to take advantage of early filing.

Tax Day is slated for Tuesday, April 18, but that’s just the deadline for people to file their personal taxes. For business partnerships, the deadline is March 15, about a month earlier than last year.

In addition to some deadline changes, certain people will not get their refunds as early as they may be used to. for those filing earned income tax or additional child tax credit, certified public accountants say not to expect a refund until mid-February at the earliest.

The reason for the delay is because the IRS is working on measures to combat identity theft, a problem that Missoula CPA Sally Hensel says is starting to affect tax preparation agencies as well as customers.

“We are even getting emails now from fictitious clients saying we would like to file, what do you need? And if we respond to those emails, then we can get downloaded a virus. So it’s very scary,” Hensel said.

She added that no legitimate CPA or tax professional would ask for personal information through email and advises people to call their tax specialist if any suspicious emails are received.

The Internal Revenue Service and announced the 2017 opening of Free File on Friday. The free tax software preparation program gives eligible taxpayers a dozen options for brand-name products.

Free File is available exclusively here.

Since 2003, more than 49 million people have used Free File, saving more than $1.4 billion based on a conservative $30 fee estimate.

Reporter: Eric Clements