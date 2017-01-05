Democrat Senator Jon Tester met with Republican Senator Jeff Sessions Thursday.

Sessions is President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

According to a press release, Tester talked with Sessions about his support for the Patriot Act, other government surveillance programs and his opposition to measures like the Violence Against Women Act.

Tester expressed some concerns after the meeting.

“After this meeting, I am concerned that he will expand the government’s ability to spy on its citizens, refuse to be a voice for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, and will not advocate for important grants, like COPS Grants that help our local police department do the job they are hired to do,” Tester explained.

Senator Tester also met US Secretary of Education nominee Betsy Devos.