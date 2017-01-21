Women in business in Great Falls will be recognized for their creative efforts, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit through the annual “The Fire Within” awards.

The Great Falls Development Authority and Embark Credit Union have partnered for the seventh year for the awards.

There are two awards women can be nominated for: the Inspire Award, and the Aspire Award.

The Inspire Award goes to a woman who owns an established business, and has also made significant contributions to its success or expansion.

The Aspire Award is given to a woman who recently started a new venture and shows her creativity, passion, and drive.

Deb Evans, Embark Credit Union president said, “My favorite part has to be when the winners are announced because we make a wonderful presentation to both of them. The stories are so awesome and inspiring that it often moves people to tears. It is certainly makes one appreciate what is happening right here in the community.”

Nominations are due by February 3rd, and the awards ceremony will be held on March 30th.