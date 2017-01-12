HELENA – A bipartisan work group met at the Capitol to discuss the potential future of healthcare for Montana.

Headed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas and the Auditor’s Office, the work group consisted of members of both parties and representatives of insurance companies including as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

This preliminary meeting focused on establishing communication between state agencies, insurance companies and healthcare providers.

The work group says they want to be ready to respond to the anticipated federal repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act as soon as it happens. But they also believe there are steps they can take during the 2017 Legislative session to provide better health coverage in Montana.

“We’re hoping to have bills prepared so that they’re ready to go,” said Senator Thomas, “ that way we can respond to congress if they act in a timely manner.”

Senator Thomas mentioned they want input from all Montanans; whether they’re health care providers, businesses or just citizens.

“We’re going to reach out and try them together and formulate the best things that we can,” Senator Thomas added.

State Auditor Matthew Rosendale emphasizes that this was just a preliminary hearing, but wants Montana to be ready when changes come from the federal level.

“Right now the critical point is to gather as much information that we can. After all, these changes affect pretty much everyone in Montana,” Rosendale added.

The work group encourages anyone with thoughts or question to contact them at the Legislative Services Division: (406) 444-3064.