Helena body shops and tow truck operators say icy winter weather has led to a surge in business.

Pointing to a vehicle at the shop, Jim Dusenberry from J & D Truck Repair & Towing said, “Red car was an accident, took place a couple of days ago in East Helena. It was partially driver error, but definitely ice and snow without control. And we had to tow the red car away.”

Dusenberry said the snow and ice has kept them busy this winter.

“Ice and snow were always a big issue on trying to get stopping distances in between the vehicle are always what we see when we go on the scene,” added Dusenberry.

He also said he witnesses one to two accidents per week.

Dusenberry also mentioned, “There’s no statistics to back that up, but talking to the tower, we generally have a meeting once a month and compare notes, and that’s what we hear.”

After a fender bender, a car might find itself at a body shop like Collision Pro.

They already have nearly 100 cars in line to get repaired.

Owner Barry Reddick said much of the work on their lot is the result of winter weather.

“A lot of people just sliding into somebody else because of the icy roads, and some harder hit vehicles that get in bad visibility or something on the highway that may hit another car or go off the road,” said Reddick.

He said if you get into an accident; try to get your vehicle to a shop as soon as possible adding, “And bring any information that you have for insurance or anything like that with you. The sooner that you can get in to have the damage assessed the faster that we can get you into our schedule and get you repaired.”

Both Reddick and Dusenberry said when the weather is bad, drivers need to take extra precautions.

“Slow down first, secondly, think ahead and drive for the vehicle ahead of you,” said Dusenberry.

Dusenberry also asks drivers to move over if they see any tow trucks or other emergency vehicles on the side of the road.