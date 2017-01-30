WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (Eastern Time):

9:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.

The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

___

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats after the acting attorney general announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

Trump in a tweet accuses Democrats of “delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons.” He says, “They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.”

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys Monday not to defend Trump’s controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

Yates said she was not convinced the order was lawful.

Yates’ directive is temporary, given that Trump’s pick for attorney general will likely move to uphold the president’s policy. Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

___

7:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would target some immigrants for deportation if they become dependent on government assistance.

The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the draft order that calls for the identification and removal “as expeditiously as possible” of any legal immigrant who relies on certain kinds of public welfare benefits.

The order, if signed, would also focus the government’s efforts on blocking immigrants who are likely to become reliant on government benefits.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Immigrants already must prove financial independence before they are allowed into the United States. The draft order signals the administration is considering not only cracking down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but also some living in country legally.

___

7:35 p.m.

A huge crowd gathered in front of the Supreme Court as Democratic lawmakers led a rally protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees.

The lawmakers could barely be heard above the chants from the crowd, which included “Do your job” and “No ban, no wall.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York promised the crowd the Democrats would “fight with everything we have and we will win.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon led the crowd in a chant of “Tear down that ban.”

Hundreds carried signs with slogans like “Dissent Is Patriotic,” ”Impeach” and “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.”

___

6:20 p.m.

House and Senate Democrats are protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The lawmakers have gathered at the Supreme Court, across from the Capitol, to express their opposition to the order temporarily banning travel from specific Muslim-majority countries.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says what Trump did “is not constitutional, to many of us, it’s immoral.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the order “evil” and says it goes against what the nation stands for.

The lawmakers are holding up candles.

___

4:20 p.m.

Senate Republicans have blocked a Democratic effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York sought a vote Monday on legislation reversing the order. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas objected.

Republicans have expressed support for the vetting, but have questioned the rollout of the order. Chaos and confusion ensued in airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California called the order “unnecessary, unconstitutional and un-American.”

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the nations subject to Trump’s ban.

___

3:30 p.m.

The top Democrat in the Senate says the Trump administration’s implementation of the executive order on immigration “raises serious doubts” about its competence.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is criticizing the order that temporarily suspended all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, and he is vowing to reverse it. He calls it counterproductive, dangerous and un-American.

The order sowed chaos and confusion at airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority-Muslim nations subject to Trump’s travel ban.