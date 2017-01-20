HELENA – The Montana Senate approved three bills Thursday that would change the state’s rape laws.

Senate Bill 29, introduced by Democrat Senator Diane Sands from Missoula, would eliminate the requirement of force from the definition of consent.

Montana’s Attorney General Tim Fox released a statement about the unanimous passing of SB 29, “Too often, victims of sexual assault in Montana aren’t afforded the justice they deserve do to antiquated consent laws in our state that don’t reflect the realities of rape. This is a big step in the right direction.”

Fox added, “Senator Diane Sands deserves an enormous amount of credit for all her hard work on this bill.”

Senate Bill 22 was also passed, allowing a woman to terminate her rapist’s parental rights to a child as a result of rape through civil litigation. While the parental rights would be terminated, SB 22 does not relieve the obligation to pay child support.

Fox stood behind both of these bills, and credited lawmakers for crossing party lines to work together on this issue.

“Both Senate Bill 29 and Senate Bill 22 are the result of bipartisan collaboration over the last 18 months, and I am proud that my office was able to provide our expertise to the process,” Fox stated. “My office is committed to seeing that these bills are signed into law.”

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 26 would lighten the prison sentences for teens 18 years old or younger convicted of sexual intercourse without consent with a 14-year-old or 15-year-old, if no force was use and it was the first offense.

The teens also would not have to register as sexual offenders.

All three now go to the house for consideration.