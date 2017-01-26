MISSOULA -Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says Missoula doesn’t have the authority to override state law with an ordinance that attempts to control firearm sales.

Fox issued the nine-page opinion Thursday morning, which came at the request of House Speaker Austin Knudsen shortly after the Missoula City Council enacted the ordinance last fall.

The city’s position had been that it had the power to order background checks for the sale of firearms, taking the step because of concerns about the so-called “gun show loophole.” Council members had been concerned about tracking firearms sold outside of retailers that could be used in the commission of a crime.

Fox had maintained all along that Montana law didn’t grant the city that authority; he confirmed that position in the new opinion.

Fox noted Missoula does have certain powers as a charter city, saying it does have the authority to regulate the use and carrying of firearms under state law. However, Fox says state law doesn’t allow Missoula to have an ordinance “Enforcing a local regulation or ordinance requiring background checks on firearm sales or transfers within its borders.”

Reporter: Augusta McDonnell