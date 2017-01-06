Not requiring rape victims to show they were compelled to “submit by force” would modernize Montana’s law and perhaps make it easier for victims to come forward and prove the crime, supporters of the change told a legislative panel Friday.

“I would hope that many of the victims that have been reluctant to come forward because they felt they were on trial, instead of the accused, will feel more comfortable coming forward,” said Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, the sponsor of Senate Bill 29.

Under current law, to show that sexual intercourse occurred “without consent” – the legal term for rape — prosecutors must prove that the victim is “compelled to submit by force.”

SB29 would remove that negative definition for rape and replace it with a positive definition of consent, and thus require prosecutors and the victim to prove consent wasn’t given – regardless of any use of force.

Consent would be defined as “words or overt actions indicating a freely given agreement to have sexual intercourse or sexual contact.”

Prosecutors told the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday that women may clearly indicate they don’t want to have sex, but when the perpetrator persists, the victims often “freeze up” out of fear and don’t physically fight back.

Because Montana law says “submit by force” is an element of rape, it’s harder to prove the crime if the victim doesn’t resist physically, they said.

“Most of the cases that we see, a victim will indicate their lack of consent in many ways, verbally or non-verbally,” said Jennifer Clark, a prosecutor with Missoula County. “They’ll turn away, they won’t reciprocate touches, they stiffen their body. All of those things indicate lack of consent.

“But, legally, they do not fit within our definition. … As you’ve heard, `No means no’ is not the law.”

Clark said the vast majority of rapes are committed by someone the victim already knows, and that almost half are committed by a friend or acquaintance.

Ole Olson, an assistant attorney general with the state Department of Justice, said if the same principle was applied to a crime like theft, someone could demand and steal a woman’s purse and get away with it, if the woman didn’t resist because she feared getting hurt.

“The law assumes that a woman, or man has consented to sex unless we can show force was used,” he said. “I say we should treat a person’s body and the right to choose who they have sexual intercourse with, with the same respect we treat personal property, at the very least.”

The bill also creates an offense of aggravated rape, which would include someone using force to commit the crime. It would have a minimum 10-year sentence.

No one testified against SB29. The Senate Judiciary Committee took no immediate action on the bill.

Reporter: Mike Dennison