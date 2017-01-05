Missoula -More than 30,000 scams were reported to Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Scam Tracker in 2016, with 67 reported in Montana.

Debt collection fraud was one of the most reported scams in the last year.

According to the BBB Northwest, last year debt collection was the top scam reported in Montana.

The following list is based on scams reported by consumers on the BBB Scam Tracker:

2016 Top Scams in Montana

• Other 10

• Debt Collections 8

• Fake Invoice 6

• Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 6

• Tax Collection 5

• Online Purchase 5

• Employment 5

• Tech Support 4

• Phishing 3

• Government Grant 3

The ‘Other’ group refers to scams that were not listed as a given category on Scam Tracker.

Not all consumers lost money, as many recognized the scam before being victimize, but reported it anyway to help warn others.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact their local law enforcement and report it to BBB Scam Tracker here.

For more information visit the BBB website here or the MT Department of Justice website here