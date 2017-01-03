A Helena suspect found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle is charged with his fourth DUI.

Zachary David Hubbard was arrested after he was found Friday, passed out in his vehicle.

Charging documents say it took officers several attempts to wake Hubbard up.

Officers say Hubbard smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

After denying he’d had anything to drink, Hubbard submitted to a breath test and blew a .138 blood alcohol content, almost twice the legal limit.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bond at $10,000.

Hubbard will be arraigned later this month.

He also has an outstanding warrant out of Richland County for probation violation.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson