WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to nominate Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force.

If confirmed, she will be the first Air Force Academy graduate to become Secretary of the Air Force.

Wilson has been President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology since 2013.

From 1998 to 2009, Wilson represented New Mexico in the U.S. Congress, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the House Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. She also served on the House Armed Services Committee.

Trump said in a press release, “Heather Wilson is going to make an outstanding Secretary of the Air Force. Her distinguished military service, high level of knowledge, and success in so many different fields gives me great confidence that she will lead our nation’s Air Force with the greatest competence and integrity. Our debt to America’s men and women in uniform is eternal. Their service is an inspiration to us all and we honor their service and sacrifice.”

“America and our vital national interests continue to be threatened,” said Wilson. “I will do my best, working with our men and women in the military, to strengthen American air and space power to keep the country safe.”

David Weissman, chair of the Montana Defense Alliance Chair, said, “Reflecting on her experience in the Air Force and her time on the House Armed Services Committee, you have got to believe she has a pretty good grasp of what nuclear deterrence is all about. I would guess she will be really good for our future.”

Wilson earned masters and doctoral degrees as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University in England. She served as an Air Force officer in Europe during the Cold War and on the National Security Council Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

The daughter and granddaughter of aviators, Wilson is an instrument rated private pilot, according to the White House.

If confirmed, Wilson would succeed Debra Lee James as the Secretary of the Air Force.

James visited Malmstrom Air Force Base several times during her tenure, most recently at the beginning of January.