BOZEMAN – President Donald J. Trump’s executive order restricting immigration will affect 21 students currently enrolled at MSU.

The 21 students are from 4 of the seven countries singled out in the President’s Executive Order. University officials have warned them that if they leave the country they may not be allowed back in.

“If they were to go home to visit a family member during this period they would not necessarily be allowed to re-enter the United States to continue their studies,” said David Di Maria, asst. Provost of the International Program.

Di Maria has met with several of the students and fielded concerned phone calls all day Monday.

“One of the primary concerns is the travel ban,” he said. “The student is asking can they go home for the summer and still return to finish their degree and what does this mean for their status in the US.”

Several faculty and staff members are also affected by the order.

University President Waded Cruzado sent a letter to the MSU community explaining the situation.

“So, I think it’s important for our university community to understand that as a world-class institution of higher education we are welcoming of the best and brightest of all the world,” the letter read. “We’re committed to diversity, we’re committed to inclusion.”

Di Maria said that international students add $32 billion to the US economy, and 50 percent of all US patents are from foreign-born people.