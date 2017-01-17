Montana officials are searching for ways to fund a proposed two-year plan to fight the spread of invasive mussels in the state’s waters.

On Monday, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks laid out their $10.2 million plan to a subcommittee on Natural Resources and Transportation.

The plan includes increasing the number of watercraft inspection stations, creating decontamination stations and increasing water sample collections.

Larvae from invasive mussels have been confirmed in the Tiber reservoir and are suspected in Canyon Ferry.

The invasive mussels rapidly multiply and can damage beaches, clog boat motors and dams, harm fish and wildlife and damage infrastructure.