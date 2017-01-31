MISSOULA -The University of Montana stands against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of certain nations from entering the United States.

That announcement was made Monday in a letter penned by interim UM President Sheila Stearns. Stearns asserts that the order hinders the ability of thousands of students to complete their educations.

“As a public research university association, we are keenly aware of the impact this is already having on college campuses throughout the U.S. The most recent figures show that more than 17,000 students from the seven countries that this ban targets studied at U.S. universities during the 2015-16 school year,” Stearns wrote.

Than ban will affect 21 Montana State University students as well said MSU officials.

The new order is causing significant disruption and hardship to some university students, researchers, faculty and staff who are citizens of the seven countries targeted and happened to be abroad at the time it was issued.

“These individuals returned home to visit in compliance with the immigration designation they received, but are now stranded abroad and unable to return to their studies and responsibilities in the U.S.”

The University of Montana School of Journalism likewise opposes the immigration ban; Dean Larry Abramson worries the order will stifle education and limit the ability of migrant students to learn.

Abramson says the School of Journalism’s stance is not politically motivated. Instead, it comes from concern for students, faculty and staff burdened by the order. UM, Journalism School students often travel overseas for hands-on courses, and a number of international students take classes at the University of Montana.

“The order from the White House affects our students directly, and it has the potential to affect future students of our school by not letting them come here. We believe in international education at the school of journalism; we have international students here and we take our students oversees on a regular basis,” said Abramson.

The J School official Twitter account posted Sunday, “. @ UMJSchool stands with intl students and scholars from any country and any faith. You are all welcome…”

According to UM officials, nearly a dozen international students are directly impacted by President Trump’s order.

Reporter: Eric Clements