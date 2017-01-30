MONTANA – “Under The Big Sky”, a new documentary series from the Montana Television Network premieres on KTVH, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10:00 p.m. This new series explores the incredible stories of the people and places that make Montana an incredibly dynamic place to call home. Episode one takes us to a family farm in Three Forks pushing the boundaries of traditional farming, a party in a cow pasture in White Sulphur Springs and an abandoned mine site in Butte.

For updates and exclusive information check out the Facebook page.