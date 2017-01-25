HELENA – The Helena Area United Way is preparing to conduct its annual ‘Point in Time’ survey of homelessness.

The United Way covers the three-county region of Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties to gather the information.

The information on the ‘Point in Time’ survey is given on a voluntary basis and is confidential.

This year’s survey will be conducted throughout the day on Thursday, at various locations.

Organizers say the survey is a way to gather as much information as possible in order to help better serve those who find themselves homeless.

“Our partner agencies and nonprofits can use the data to write grants and find additional funding within our community, so the more people we identify, the more services we’re able to provide in this community,” says Alison Munson, CEO of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area. “It’s huge for us to be able to start going, how are we going to end homelessness in this community? What are we going to do as a community together to rid the problem and make sure everyone has stable and safe housing?”

The surveys will be given at multiple locations around Helena, as well as in Townsend, Augusta, Boulder, Lincoln and East Helena.

