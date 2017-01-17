GREAT FALLS – The University of Great Falls is considering some major changes in the coming months, with a rebranding and update of its name and colors.

“We sent out a survey to our alumni, our faculty, our staff, our students and people in the community to get some feedback on some of the ideas we’re considering for a possible name change and even possibly changing our colors and logo,” said UGF President Anthony Aretz.

Aretz says they wanted to make some updates for four reasons; to signal a change in the institution, create a connection with their founders and Providence St Joseph Health, recognize that they are a Catholic school and clear up name confusion with Great Falls College MSU.

“People would like to see the word ‘Providence’ somewhere in the new name because of our affiliation with Providence St Joseph Health and our founding by the Sisters of Providence. We got a lot of positive feedback to highlight that affiliation,” said Aretz.

So far a name has not been selected, but the survey helped narrow down the choices. Aretz says they are hoping to present a new name to the school’s board on Feb. 3. The name has to be approved by Providence St Joseph Health before it can become official.

“I would really like this town, as we grow and become a different kind of University, to really embrace us as a university town and partner more with the community and figure out how we can help in the area of economic development,” said Aretz.

If the changes are approved, they will take effect July 1.

UGF is hoping to build a new multi-purpose building in 2018, the start of a 15 year plan to grow the school’s enrollment.

Reporter: Mackenzie Lee