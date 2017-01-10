Regular snow storms and subzero temperatures have highlighted the need to keep sidewalks and walkways clear.

Helena officials said they have already received a number of complaints this year.

As of Jan. 6, the City of Helena has received 40 complaints regarding people’s unshoveled sidewalks.

“Once the city receives the complaint, then we will send out a message,” said City Engineer Ryan Leland.

He said sidewalks in residential area must be cleared within 24 hours after the end of the storm.

“So we have a time when the snow actually stops,” said Leland.

According to the Helena City Code, all property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks. Failure to do so may result in penalty fines.

“We aren’t going out checking on things and we aren’t basically policing it,” said Leland.

That means if you get a warning from the city about snow and ice on your sidewalk or walkway, somebody complained.

If you don’t take care of it, it can get costly.

The city will send out a contractor, and the property owner gets the bill.

“It is going to charge up to $0.15 a square foot, most sidewalks are 5 feet wide, and then the linear foot of your lot. And then a $50 fee on top of that,” said Leland.

And while Leland said the 40 complaints so far this season is currently behind last year’s numbers, there is still a lot of winter left in 2017.

“But I’m guessing it will be more because last year we just didn’t have much snow after the first of the year,” said Leland.

If you received a bill and want to protest or appeal it, you can talk to the City Manager.