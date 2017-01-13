Montana Department of Health and Human Services says flu activity in the state nearly doubled in the last week.

As of Jan. 7, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases and more than 150 hospitalizations.

Gallatin County saw the highest activity with 90 new cases. Lewis and Clark County was the second highest with 60 reported cases.

DPHHS classifies influenza activity as widespread, meaning flu and flu like illnesses are being reported in at least half of the state’s regions.

There have not yet been any flu related deaths reported.