Investigators have ruled Tuesday’s house fire in Great Falls as accidental.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 800 block of 2nd Ave. South.

Emergency responders noted they saw flames coming from the basement of the home upon arrival.

Investigators say the fire started due to, “combustibles stored too close to a heating source.’

The body of an elderly woman was found in the house.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is not yet known if the woman died as a direct result of the fire.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

We’ll update you when we get more information.