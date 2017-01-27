HELENA – The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday exemptions to the federal hiring freeze that President Donald Trump implemented Monday.
Acting Secretary of VA Robert Snyder issued the memo, stating “I am exempting certain positions from the hiring freeze because they are necessary to meet Department of Veterans Affairs public safety responsibilities.”
As of January 27, anyone working directly with veterans at medical centers and clinics or outpatient facilities will be exempt; in order to avoid disruption to veteran’s health care. Also included are counselors at Readjustment Counseling Centers.
“Given the critical role that VA plays in training the Nation’s health care providers, the above exemptions should be interpreted in a way that does not disrupt the ongoing health profession training programs and residencies within VA,” explained Snyder.
The VA is also in the process of activating leases and construction projects in several states – California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, New York, Missouri, Oregon and Puerto Rico, all to ensure Veterans are able to continue accessing quality care.
“I am granting exemptions to ensure the minimum staffing required to become or remain operational, and to ensure that safety and health standards required by law are met,” Snyder said.
However, Snyder pointed out that support positions required to bring those facilities up to operational capabilities will be exempt to avoid delays, “But Veterans Health Administration and the Office of Acquisitions, Logistics and Construction must request and obtain Secretarial approval on facility-by-facility basis for those exemptions.”
Positions within the National Cemetery Administration will also be exempt from the freeze, “As a public health and safety matter,” Snyder said.
Read the complete memorandum issued and signed by Snyder Here.
Below is a list of occupations within the VA that are exempt:
General Health Science/ Expanded Dental Function
Medical Officer
Physician’s Assistant
Nurse Anesthetist
Nurse
Optometrist
Podiatrist
Dental Officer
Social Science/Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (includes suicide prevention positions)
Social Services/Marriage Family Therapist
Psychology
Social Work
General Health Science/Blind Rehab
General Health Science/Nuclear Medicine Technologist
General Health Science/Registered Respiratory Therapist
General Health Science/Therapeutic Medical Physicist
Practical Nurse
Nursing Assistant
Dietitian and Nutritionist
Occupational Therapist
Physical Therapist
Rehabilitation Therapy Assistant/Physical Therapy Assistant
Health Aid and Technician/Certified Respiratory Therapist
Medical Technologist
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
Therapeutic Radiologic Technologist
Medical Instrument Technician
Pharmacist
Pharmacy Technician
Speech Pathology and Audiology
Orthotist and Prothetist
Medical Records Administration
Prosthetic Representative
Medical Records Technician
Medical Support Assistance
Dental Assistant
Dental Hygiene
Biomedical Engineering
Safety and Occupational Health Management
Chaplain
Fire Protection and Prevention
Police
Security Guard
Psychology Aid and Technician
Social Services Aid and Assistant
Social Services
Recreation Specialist
Recreation Aid and Assistant
Pharmacology
Physiology
Health Science Specialist – Veterans Crisis Line
Medical Supply Aide and Technician
Rehabilitation Therapy Assistant
Recreation/Creative Arts Therapist
Health Aid and Technician
Nuclear Medicine Technician
Medical Technician
Pathology Technician
Respiratory Therapist
Health System Administrant – Medical Center Director
Hospital Housekeeping Management
Industrial Hygiene
Dental Laboratory Aid and Technician
Environmental Health Technician
Contact Representative
Housekeeping Aid
Pest Controller
Laundry Worker
Food Service Worker
Major Construction
Project Manager
Professional Engineer
Contracting Officer
Realty Specialist
National Cemetery Administration Cemetery Representative
Program Support Assistant (Scheduling Office Only)
Cemetery Administrator
Laborer
Operations Supervisor
Maintenance Mechanic
Cemetery Caretaker/Foreman
Pest Control
Industrial Equip Mechanic
Motor Vehicle Operator
Tractor Operator
Engineering Equipment Operator
Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic
Mobile Equipment Service
Automotive Mechanic
Tools and Parts Attendant
Materials Handler