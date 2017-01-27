HELENA – The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday exemptions to the federal hiring freeze that President Donald Trump implemented Monday.

Acting Secretary of VA Robert Snyder issued the memo, stating “I am exempting certain positions from the hiring freeze because they are necessary to meet Department of Veterans Affairs public safety responsibilities.”

As of January 27, anyone working directly with veterans at medical centers and clinics or outpatient facilities will be exempt; in order to avoid disruption to veteran’s health care. Also included are counselors at Readjustment Counseling Centers.

“Given the critical role that VA plays in training the Nation’s health care providers, the above exemptions should be interpreted in a way that does not disrupt the ongoing health profession training programs and residencies within VA,” explained Snyder.

The VA is also in the process of activating leases and construction projects in several states – California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, New York, Missouri, Oregon and Puerto Rico, all to ensure Veterans are able to continue accessing quality care.

“I am granting exemptions to ensure the minimum staffing required to become or remain operational, and to ensure that safety and health standards required by law are met,” Snyder said.

However, Snyder pointed out that support positions required to bring those facilities up to operational capabilities will be exempt to avoid delays, “But Veterans Health Administration and the Office of Acquisitions, Logistics and Construction must request and obtain Secretarial approval on facility-by-facility basis for those exemptions.”

Positions within the National Cemetery Administration will also be exempt from the freeze, “As a public health and safety matter,” Snyder said.

Read the complete memorandum issued and signed by Snyder Here.

Below is a list of occupations within the VA that are exempt:

Veterans Health Administration General Health Science/Chiropractor

General Health Science/ Expanded Dental Function

Medical Officer

Physician’s Assistant

Nurse Anesthetist

Nurse

Optometrist

Podiatrist

Dental Officer

Social Science/Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (includes suicide prevention positions)

Social Services/Marriage Family Therapist

Psychology

Social Work

General Health Science/Blind Rehab

General Health Science/Nuclear Medicine Technologist

General Health Science/Registered Respiratory Therapist

General Health Science/Therapeutic Medical Physicist

Practical Nurse

Nursing Assistant

Dietitian and Nutritionist

Occupational Therapist

Physical Therapist

Rehabilitation Therapy Assistant/Occupational Therapy Assistant

Rehabilitation Therapy Assistant/Physical Therapy Assistant

Health Aid and Technician/Certified Respiratory Therapist

Medical Technologist

Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist

Therapeutic Radiologic Technologist

Medical Instrument Technician

Pharmacist

Pharmacy Technician

Speech Pathology and Audiology

Orthotist and Prothetist

Medical Records Administration

Prosthetic Representative

Medical Records Technician

Medical Support Assistance

Dental Assistant

Dental Hygiene

Biomedical Engineering

Safety and Occupational Health Management

Chaplain

Fire Protection and Prevention

Police

Security Guard

Emergency Management

Psychology Aid and Technician

Social Services Aid and Assistant

Social Services

Recreation Specialist

Recreation Aid and Assistant

Pharmacology

Physiology

Health Science Specialist – Veterans Crisis Line

Medical Supply Aide and Technician

Rehabilitation Therapy Assistant

Recreation/Creative Arts Therapist

Health Aid and Technician

Nuclear Medicine Technician

Medical Technician

Pathology Technician

Respiratory Therapist

Health System Administrant – Medical Center Director

Hospital Housekeeping Management

Industrial Hygiene

Dental Laboratory Aid and Technician

Environmental Health Technician

Contact Representative

Housekeeping Aid

Pest Controller

Laundry Worker

Food Service Worker

Major Construction

Project Manager

Professional Engineer

Contracting Officer

Realty Specialist

National Cemetery Administration Cemetery Representative

Program Support Assistant (Scheduling Office Only)

Cemetery Administrator

Laborer

Operations Supervisor

Maintenance Mechanic

Cemetery Caretaker/Foreman

Pest Control

Industrial Equip Mechanic

Motor Vehicle Operator

Tractor Operator

Engineering Equipment Operator

Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic

Mobile Equipment Service

Automotive Mechanic

Tools and Parts Attendant

Materials Handler