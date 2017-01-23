HELENA – The director of the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System will also be the interim director for the Sheridan VA.

Dr. Kathy Berger will serve as leaders for both facilities as Warren Hill leaves Sheridan to go back to Salt Lake City where he is the associate director.

Before coming to Montana in 2016, Berger was the director for the Sheridan VA. She also served as Sheridan’s Associate Director for Patient Care Services from 2013 – 2015.

Between the two facilities, Dr. Berger will be responsible for 60,000 veterans and 1,900 staff members.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration and a Doctor of Nursing Practice. Dr. Berger has been with the VA since 2007 and served nine years in the U.S. Air Force.

Dr. Berger’s new duties begin January 23, 2017.