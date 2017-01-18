MISSOULA – Warming temperatures are a welcome change from the frigid temperatures seen in recent weeks. However, warmer weather does come with its own set of problems.

The weight on many snow covered rooftops is about to increase dramatically, which may be cause for concern.

“Look at the sheet rock inside the house,” says Langley Roofing owner Jared Langley of Missoula. “If you start seeing sheet rock pops, or the nail heads or screw heads through the sheet rock, and you’ve never seen it before, that means we’ve got some deflection or movement in the trusses.”

He says homeowners should pay close attention to any changes around the home, that would indicate roof leaks or damage. This is especially true for older homes.

“If you go back to the houses that were built back in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, most of the trusses are made out of 2X4s, and they’re 24 on center,” Langely said. “Now with engineering we have during construction, they’re made to handle a much heavier snow load.”

The good news is signs of water in the home are not always the result of roof damage. In fact, condensation from bathroom fans, range hoods and other sources that get trapped in the attic can bring temporary drips that aren’t signs of permanent damage,

“All the condensation and humidity from inside the house go up and they cause the frost to adhere to the bottom of the decking or the sheeting.”

Langley says his best piece of advice is to encourage homeowners not to attempt to shovel snow off the roof themselves to alleviate the weight.

“Even though they do have a foot of snow, there’s several inches of ice, so once you get down through that snow when you’re shoveling if you’re just trying to get the weight off the roof typically you hit that ice and you can slide off.”

In addition, metal tipped shovels can ultimately cause more permanent damage to the roof.

Reporter: Russ Thomas