Crews are busy tearing out the carpet and airing out Montana Tech’s University Relations Center after recent freezing temperatures caused a water pipe to break in the building Friday evening.

Staff scrambled that night to remove valuable items from the building.

“(We) Saved computers and artwork and everything that potentially could have been damaged and got it kind of cleared out,” said Montana Tech Vice Chancellor Joe McClafferty.

Still, the water damage is expected to cost millions to the campus building that is only four years old. Last week’s subzero temperatures caused water in a pipe in the building’s fire suppression system to freeze and crack and then water leaked after it thawed.

“So our fire suppression system is in the attic of the building and it occurred on the third floor up there, which is probably the worst place for it to occur, because then all the water flows all the way down into the second floor and then into the basement,” McClafferty said.

In an almost cruel case of irony, just a few hours before the pipe burst, Montana Tech staff held a team-building meeting in the very room where they talked about handling crisis situations. It didn’t take long for them to apply what they learned.

“You talk a lot about dealing with crisis and being owners of the situation and things like that and how are we going to respond in crisis, because every team’s got to live in crisis at some point in time, so we found that we had a real life exercise later that night,” McClafferty said.

It will take several weeks before the building is reopened, but the closure will not affect classes on the campus.

Reporter:John Emeigh