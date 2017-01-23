Edgar Paxson is a true Montana legend. Frontier scout, soldier, well-known painter and writer, Paxon is best known for his art work, some of which hangs at the state capitol.

Paxson kept a day to day record of his life from 1898 to 1919, shortly before his death.

The Montana Historical Society announced that 21 diaries written by Paxson are now part of their collection.

His words paint a picture of everyday life more than a century ago. According to the LewisandClark.org website, Paxson was one of the most admired western artists of his time, “because his works were the most truthful to the appearance of the land and the people in the northern Rockies where he spent most of his life.”

Montana Historical Society Senior Archivist, Rich Aarstad said, “It’s rare that we get a glimpse of somebody’s life like this in this kind of detail, (and) the fact that he’s also a renowned artist, Montana artist. His art work graces the Montana state capitol, it’s in the courthouse in Missoula, the Historical Society has some of his pieces as well, it just creates a phenomenal record of the individual and the work that he did.”

The diaries were donated by the Paxson family and will be available to the public later this year at the Historical Society Research Center in Helena.