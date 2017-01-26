Montana’s Republican U.S. Senator, Steve Daines, says he believes repeal of the Affordable Care Act – “Obamacare” – most likely won’t occur without a simultaneous replacement of new health-reform laws.

But as far as the details of that replacement, and its impact on Montana? In an interview this week, Daines gave MTN News some broad outlines of possible policies, but had few specifics on some of the thornier questions, such as what he would support to replace federally funded Medicaid expansion, which is now covering 67,000 low-income Montanans.

Affordable Care Act subsidies also are helping at least 40,000 lower- and mid-income Montanans buy private, individual health insurance.

Daines said he’d know more after this week’s Republican Party two-day retreat in Philadelphia, which President Donald Trump and other administration officials attended.

“We’ll be spending time bringing consensus to the resolutions (of replacement),” he said.

On Medicaid expansion, Daines said only that the GOP would be looking at “state-driven solutions” and ways to get people off Medicaid and onto other means of health coverage.

Trump administration officials have said they may favor giving states a block grant, or set amount of federal money, to spend on Medicaid, rather than guaranteeing funds for eligible people.

Daines said Republicans are vowing to keep some aspects of the ACA, such as guarantees that people with pre-existing health conditions can’t be denied health insurance, or that young adults can stay on their parents’ health policy until age 26.

The president and Republicans in Congress say they’re going to repeal the ACA, calling it a “disastrous law.”

Daines has been a vocal critic of the 2010 law, saying it falsely promised that Americans could keep their present health plans, and to reduce the cost of health care and coverage.

Details of what would replace the law, however, have not really emerged.

Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester, told MTN News that he’s willing to work with Republicans on fixing flaws in the sprawling law – but that he wants a measured look at the proposals and doesn’t want to undo the good that he believes the ACA has achieved.

“If there’s a replacement, they certainly haven’t put it out for public scrutiny or scrutiny of the Senate,” he said in a recent interview. “And I think it’s really important that we get a chance to look at it and analyze it and make sure we’re doing the right thing. ..

“A lot of political promises have been made. … I don’t think that a lot of folks who serve in Washington, D.C., thought it through very well and said, `What comes next?’ Because we need to have something that works – especially that works for a state like Montana.”

Tester said the ACA has helped a lot of Montanans get health coverage, as well as bolster smaller hospitals and community health clinics.

Daines said Republicans are still debating what to do with certain aspects of the ACA, such as Medicaid expansion and the taxes that support the law.

Daines said he favors keeping funding for community health clinics, which serve mostly low-income people with fees adjusted to one’s income. The ACA increased funding for these clinics.

However, Daines said he wants to give consumers more choices for private health insurance – which would mean getting rid of the law’s requirement that policies include certain “essential” health benefits.

Republicans also may propose creating federal tax credits that help people buy individual health plans – just as businesses can take tax write-offs for providing employee coverage, he said.

The ACA has left 30 million Americans still without health coverage, Daines said – and most of the 20 million people who gained coverage did so through the expansion of Medicaid, the state-federal program that pays medical bills for the poor.

“This has been primarily a Medicaid-expansion initiative, more than anything else,” he told MTN News. “And at what price?”