Whitefish leaders say the postponement of an “armed march” by white supremacists is going to give them more time to prepare, if the gathering happens at a later date.

The group planning the event is pulling its plans for Monday’s march, blaming the city for the delay.

The Daily Stormer website had been planning the James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza for this coming Monday, Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday, naming after the man that assassinated Dr. King.

The group had claimed it had filed a permit several days ago, but it wasn’t until this week that Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns confirmed he’d gotten an “incomplete” application for the event.

Now, all those plans have changed, with the “Daily Stormer” posting notice of the postponement. The city had been getting fully prepared for whatever might develop. But now Stearns is welcoming more time.

“It addresses the immediate issue so we would have more time to prepare. But other than that, if they either complete their application or we decide to approve it with conditions, it may still occur later in the future,” Stearns said.

On the website, writer Andrew Anglin blamed the march’s postponement on “Jewish trickery” for the city “rejecting” the application. But Stearns says the city hadn’t taken action on the application one way or the other.

“Correct. It was never turned down. In fact, there was a lot of incorrect information on his website,” Stearns added.

In fact, Stearns says the requirements for the supremacists, were no different than for anyone else planning a community event, “yes, the things he complained about on his website were requirements that we make of all applicants. So he was treated no better and no worse.”

Organizers say they will be re-organizing the march, perhaps “sometime in February.”

