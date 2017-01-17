WHITEFISH -Neighbors gathered at Whitefish Middle School to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. amidst the threat of an armed march through town by white supremacists.

“We wanted to give the people of Whitefish the chance to come together to share some Matzo Ball soup, to share some foods, to share some time together in a safe and connected place where we can remember all of the wonderful things that Whitefish really is,” said Cherilyn DeVries, who helped to organize the Monday event.

Pam Gerwe says she and other members of the community made the soup in honor of the Jewish tradition as a response to the threat by neo-Nazis of an armed march.

“We made over 400 servings of food and earlier I was thinking we made too much, but now I’m not sure we made enough.”

Officers with the Whitefish Police Department, including Police Chief Bill Dial, were there to ensure everyone’s safety.

“[The] police department has been on alert, we’ve been planning for the last three weeks and we are here today to make sure the event goes smoothly, everyone has a good time and everyone is protected and safe.”

Whitefish resident, Jennifer Alexander, attended the event to show support for everyone in the community.

“It’s hard to see your community attacked from across the nation and it doesn’t represent the majority of the people here and our community is absolutely the opposite. We’re all about including everyone here.”

Following soup and activities in the gym, a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was held at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. The same celebration will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Flathead High School.

Reporter: Nicole Miller