Brrr! It’s cold out there. Current temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero but when you factor in the wind which is picking up along the Hi-line and the Rocky Mountain Front, windchill values are well below zero, dangerously cold and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the eastern half of Montana for tonight through Thursday morning for wind chills down to 30° below zero. Forecast headlines… still subzero temperatures without the wind, but the wind will cause even colder feeling temperatures, while blowing and drifting around the snow. And Winter Storm “Helena”, named such by The Weather Channel, will have absolutely no impact on Montana.