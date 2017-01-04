Happy Hump Day!
Brrr! It’s cold out there. Current temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero but when you factor in the wind which is picking up along the Hi-line and the Rocky Mountain Front, windchill values are well below zero, dangerously cold and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the eastern half of Montana for tonight through Thursday morning for wind chills down to 30° below zero. Forecast headlines… still subzero temperatures without the wind, but the wind will cause even colder feeling temperatures, while blowing and drifting around the snow. And Winter Storm “Helena”, named such by The Weather Channel, will have absolutely no impact on Montana.
The WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the eastern part of Montana but down toward the south a major winter storm is causing a lot of snow to fall through the central Rockies. Nothing really here in Montana besides couple of flurries but the big storm producing a lot of snow through Nevada California into Utah will really help out the drought that is occurring in California. Cold temperatures again tonight’s were in the single digits above and below zero.
The wind is also increasing gusting higher than 20 mph along the Hi-line. The windchill factor will feel like through tonight into tomorrow as cold as 38° below zero. A little better on Thursday but once again cold Thursday night into Friday morning the storm will stay to our south with the snow. We will have high-pressure through Thursday into Friday. The next storm arrives late this weekend
Thursday’s forecast will have highs in the single digits and the teens with windy conditions along the Hi-line and the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday night we will be below zero. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a little snow up near the north eastern part of Montana Saturday is a pretty nice day. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and the evening. Sunday wide spread snow is likely across the state of Montana.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist