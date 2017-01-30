MAJOR WINTER STORM will bring a return of widespread snow along with bitter cold. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Broadwater, Jefferson, Meagher, Madison, Gallatin, Wheatland, Stillwater, Park, Sweetgrass, Golden Valley, Powell, Silver Bow, Missoula, and Ravalli Counties from tonight into Wednesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Fergus, Judith Basin, Cascade, Lewis & Clark, Teton, Glacier, and Beaverhead Counties from midnight tonight until 5pm Wednesday.

Moisture will work along a stalled out front producing a long period of snow through the next few days. As expected, accumulations will be significant. Arctic air will once again spill into the state, and some locations will drop below zero. Harsh winter conditions and treacherous travel are likely through at least Thursday. Tune into the latest news on KTVH at 5, 6, and 10pm, and look for updates online at KTVH.com.

Curtis Grevenitz