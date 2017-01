*** Winter Weather Advisories start at Noon today.***

Roads are a bit icy this morning along MacDonald Pass and snow plows are doing their job.

Be extra safe heading into work today.

Meteorologist Kenneth Webb will have all the details coming up tonight at 5 on KTVH.

The Montana Department of Transportation has several tools to track road conditions:

Click here for current Montana road conditions

Click here for an interactive map

Click here for the mobile app