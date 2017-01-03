A Yellowstone County woman shot and killed herself during a traffic stop in Columbus on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Columbus police are working to determine if the woman was wanted on any criminal warrants.

Officer Kelly Mason has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, as the woman was considered to be in custody at the time she killed herself.

A Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office report states that Mason attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman, who was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet truck, stopped but refused to get out of the vehicle.

According to the report, as the officer called for backup, the woman shot herself.

The woman died at the scene.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, detectives were at the Super 8 Motel in Columbus as part of the investigation.

According to the Stillwater County News, the traffic stop was due to suspicion of drunk driving.

It’s unclear why the woman was in the area or why she shot herself.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.