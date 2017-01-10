GREAT FALLS -The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office has identified Ann Sorlokken as the woman who was found dead inside a house that was on fire in Great Falls.

Sorlokken was 65 years old.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Emergency responders noted they saw flames coming from the basement of the home upon arrival.

Investigators say the fire started due to “combustibles stored too close to a heating source.”

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a press release that the fire was “accidental,” which means, according to the National Fire Protection Association, that “the cause does not involve an intentional human act to ignite or spread the fire into an area where the fire should not be.”

The body was sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is not yet known if the woman died as a direct result of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the home is not completely gutted, but the room in which the fire occurred and its contents sustained damage.

A GoFundMe account has been created by friends of the family; click here if you would like to help.