There was a huge turnout in Helena for the Women’s March on Montana on Saturday.

Thousands of people showed up for the event that was held in conjunction with scores of similar rallies across the country.

According to the event’s website, it was a march for everyone, as a way to stand up to what some believe is discrimination and hateful rhetoric following the 2016 presidential election.

Deb O’Neill, the event’s organizer, said she wants to make sure everyone feels safe in the country: “What we want to do is make sure we don’t go backwards for any human rights.”

“I believe the current administration does not have the thoughts and feelings of the American people in their hearts,“ said march supporter Jesse Wolff.

Protesters started marching a little before noon on Sanders and Roberts Street. People were holding signs saying “No Hate, Love & Equality, and My Body, My Rules”.

On the steps of the Montana State Capitol, there was a performance of dancers chanting “All the Women Salute, All the Women Salute.”

“As Malcolm X said you can’t ask for peace if you’re not giving people freedom figure out how to give us our freedom and you’ll get the peace you are asking for”, said Brienne Jamieson, Women’s March Protester.

“So many people came out today to just stand up and be here and kick off our speaking out! This is going stay with me for a while, definitely! Yeah!” said attendee Kimberly Udall.